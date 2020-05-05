UBS Group AG Sells 7,368 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $531.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.