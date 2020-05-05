UBS Group AG Buys 3,215 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 380.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFEQ. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LFEQ opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

