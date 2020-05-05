UBS Group AG Has $122,000 Stock Position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the period.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.