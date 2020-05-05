UBS Group AG Has $123,000 Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 7,481.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

