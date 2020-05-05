UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of OncoCyte worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCX. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,511.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 160,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. OncoCyte Corp has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

OCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $61,508.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

