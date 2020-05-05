UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 146.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1,020.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $8.84.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,796.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $232,055. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

