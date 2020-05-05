UBS Group AG Has $125,000 Position in Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Covia were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Covia by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Covia by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Covia by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVIA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Covia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

NASDAQ CVIA opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Covia Holdings has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.31.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

