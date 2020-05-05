UBS Group AG Buys 2,220 Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of AstroNova worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 59,585 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in AstroNova by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AstroNova by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AstroNova by 20.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALOT. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ALOT stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. AstroNova Inc has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.22). AstroNova had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AstroNova Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

