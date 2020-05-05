UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris acquired 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $246,273.00.

CRF opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.79%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

