UBS Group AG Has $126,000 Stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

