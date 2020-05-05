UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.01. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,254,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 151,975 shares of company stock worth $172,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

