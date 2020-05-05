UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDP. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.34.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

