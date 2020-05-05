UBS Group AG Acquires 3,414 Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equinox Gold Cp were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Equinox Gold Cp has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

