UBS Group AG Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6,818.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter.

FTXL opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

