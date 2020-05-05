UBS Group AG Purchases 4,281 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $172.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

