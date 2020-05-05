UBS Group AG Takes $131,000 Position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Theratechnologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

THTX stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

