UBS Group AG Purchases 380 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

FXF stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

