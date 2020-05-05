Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASMB. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,491 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 549,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4,434.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 340,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 333,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

