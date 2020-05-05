Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYH. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.