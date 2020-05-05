UBS Group AG Has $132,000 Holdings in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Fluent worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

FLNT opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Fluent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

