UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) by 610.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHIC stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

