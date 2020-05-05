InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

IHG opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

