UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of LSB Industries worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:LXU opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.71 million. On average, analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.