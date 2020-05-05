Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post $79.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $81.99 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $81.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $326.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $337.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $313.40 million to $365.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

