Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of KURA opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

