BidaskClub Downgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Sell

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of DTIL opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 417.65%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

