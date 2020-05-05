8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

8X8 stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $190,134 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

