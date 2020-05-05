CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHBAY opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.86.
About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR
