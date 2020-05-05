CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHBAY opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Get CHIBA BK LTD/ADR alerts:

About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.