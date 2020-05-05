Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to $0.60

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $0.70 to $0.60 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Barclays cut Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

