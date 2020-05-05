Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to $0.60

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $0.70 to $0.60 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Barclays cut Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bay Banks of Virginia Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Bay Banks of Virginia Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Health and Happiness International Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Health and Happiness International Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Bombardier PT Lowered to $0.60
Bombardier PT Lowered to $0.60
Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co.
Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co.
Grow Capital Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05
Grow Capital Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report