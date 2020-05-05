Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

NYSE:ALB opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after buying an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after buying an additional 205,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

