Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Grow Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 38,776 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Grow Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena.

