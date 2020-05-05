Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.64

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and traded as low as $23.20. Proteon Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 2,917 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $532.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 205,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 38,628 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Abingworth LLP grew its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,144,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

