Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Energy & Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:ENGT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.05. Energy & Technology shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Energy & Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGT)

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.