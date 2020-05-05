Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Enviro Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co.
Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co.
Grow Capital Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05
Grow Capital Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05
Proteon Therapeutics Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.64
Proteon Therapeutics Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.64
Energy & Technology Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19
Energy & Technology Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19
Enviro Technologies Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04
Enviro Technologies Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04
Centuria Industrial Reit Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72
Centuria Industrial Reit Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report