Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Enviro Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.