Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $2.58. Centuria Industrial Reit shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 778,227 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $906.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Centuria Industrial Reit’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

About Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP)

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

