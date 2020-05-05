Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $185.75

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.75 and traded as low as $176.00. Eurocell shares last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 4,181 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

