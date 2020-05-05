Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $93.02

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and traded as low as $83.50. Pressure Technologies shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 20,696 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £72,975 ($95,994.48). Also, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($17,495.40).

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.