SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.92

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.92 and last traded at C$25.20, with a volume of 272271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Pi Financial set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

