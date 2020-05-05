WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.51

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and traded as low as $13.14. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 40,351 shares changing hands.

WEICY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

