Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.35. Independence Group shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1,864,166 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.90.

In other news, insider Kathleen Bozanic acquired 8,335 shares of Independence Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.56 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$29,672.60 ($21,044.40). Insiders purchased a total of 17,382 shares of company stock worth $69,653 in the last 90 days.

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

