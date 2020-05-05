Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.68

Shares of Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.68 and traded as low as $155.00. Value and Income Trust shares last traded at $165.04, with a volume of 134,213 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -810.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

About Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

