HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.31

HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and traded as low as $25.20. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 40,518 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $45.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.04.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.