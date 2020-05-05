Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.46. Helix Biopharma shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $194.08 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39.

Get Helix Biopharma alerts:

Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02).

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.