Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $348.60

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 348.60 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 348.60 ($4.59), with a volume of 223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.20 ($4.53).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.78 ($3.72).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

