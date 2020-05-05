Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.81. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 13,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.31 million for the quarter.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

