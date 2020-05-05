Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.70

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and traded as low as $12.13. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 1,374,460 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.