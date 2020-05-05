Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.42. Ricoh shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 808 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RICOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ricoh Co Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

