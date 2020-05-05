INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.97

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.93. INDIVIOR PLC/S shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 5,321 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.18.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDIVIOR PLC/S had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

