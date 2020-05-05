J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.56

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and traded as low as $17.91. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 5,700 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of J.W. Mays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

