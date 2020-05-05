Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.89. Brampton Brick shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 230 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $55.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brampton Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brampton Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.